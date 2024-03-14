Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 294 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $343.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.48 and a 200-day moving average of $307.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $344.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

