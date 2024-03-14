McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 48,793 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 1.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

PNOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,455 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.