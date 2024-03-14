McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,476,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,997,973. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $293.24 and a 1-year high of $448.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.