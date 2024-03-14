McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,928,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

