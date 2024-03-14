MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.34

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 329453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.