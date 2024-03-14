MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.34

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 329453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

