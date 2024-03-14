Meditor Group Ltd Sells 499,900 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Meditor Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,638,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 499,900 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for about 79.1% of Meditor Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $63,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 338,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 63,553.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 130,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Exelixis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

