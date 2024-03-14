MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.00

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$29.91, with a volume of 240577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.09.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3207395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.