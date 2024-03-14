MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,550.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,667.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,497.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

