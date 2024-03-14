Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Down 4%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 27,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 301,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Mercer International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mercer International

Mercer International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.