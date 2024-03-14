MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 239,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MET traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 1,946,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $72.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

