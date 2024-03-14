Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $52.06 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,274 shares during the period. News accounts for 1.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.35% of News worth $52,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 663.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 142,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of News by 43.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of News by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.6 %

NWS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 267,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,078. News Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.35.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.