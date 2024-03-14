Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 158,072 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,072 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 11.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $305,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 307,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $171.52. 1,977,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,368. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

