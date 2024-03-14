Michael C. Kuehn Sells 2,209 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

