Michael Halstead Sells 7,345 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Halstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71.

On Thursday, January 11th, Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after buying an additional 322,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

