Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Bo Hollas Sells 100,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Bo Hollas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,250.00.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:MBX opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$52.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBX
About Microbix Biosystems
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microbix Biosystems
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.