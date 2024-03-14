Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Bo Hollas Sells 100,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Bo Hollas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,250.00.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:MBX opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$52.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBX

About Microbix Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.