Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,253,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.25% of Microchip Technology worth $5,171,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

