Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 4.12. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

