Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $27.77

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.77, but opened at $29.79. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 155,140 shares trading hands.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

