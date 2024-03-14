Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) EVP Michael J. Lange Sells 5,000 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $270.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.64. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $357,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.