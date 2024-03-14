Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $53,883.20 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

