Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.08. 402,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

