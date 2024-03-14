Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.25. Approximately 377,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 971,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

