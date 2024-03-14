Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $220.04. 192,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,365. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.