Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $479.38. The company had a trading volume of 553,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,305. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.28 and a fifty-two week high of $482.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.06 and a 200 day moving average of $421.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

