Modus Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.03. 1,459,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,064. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.