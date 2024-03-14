Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,507,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $746,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,295 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $30.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $878.35. 25,577,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,834,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $691.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $233.60 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,848. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.