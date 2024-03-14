Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.57. 3,943,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577,958. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

