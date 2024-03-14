Modus Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 769,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,911. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

