Modus Advisors LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,133,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. 1,385,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,389. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

