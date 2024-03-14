Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 1,097,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,533. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

