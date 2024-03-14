Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

MDLZ opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

