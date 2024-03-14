Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.68. 4,227,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

