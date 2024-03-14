Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Announces Dividend of $0.97

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.9708 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Mondi Price Performance
Mondi stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.
About Mondi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.