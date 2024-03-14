MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Mark Torossian Sells 2,000 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MoneyLion Trading Up 11.1 %
ML stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $75.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
