MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Mark Torossian Sells 2,000 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MoneyLion Trading Up 11.1 %

ML stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $75.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

