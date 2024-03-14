MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey Sells 9,338 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56.

MoneyLion Stock Up 11.1 %

NYSE:ML opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $750.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ML. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

