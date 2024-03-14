Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading Down 9.4%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 145,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,859,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

