Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNTK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of -0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 76.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.