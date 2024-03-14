Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.05. 113,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 298,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNTK. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of -0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

