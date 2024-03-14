Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells C$10,560.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$10,560.00.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Timothy James Walker sold 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$1,052.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$344.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.