Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

