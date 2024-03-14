M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $617.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The firm has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

