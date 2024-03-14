M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.