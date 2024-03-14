M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Analog Devices by 18.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 22,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $198.60 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

