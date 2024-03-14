M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

O opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

