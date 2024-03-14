MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.84. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 90,579 shares changing hands.
MultiPlan Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MultiPlan
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.