MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.84. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 90,579 shares changing hands.

MultiPlan Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,037,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

