Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Down 8.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 123,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 138,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Mustang Bio Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 116,416 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

