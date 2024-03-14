National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

