Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Acquires $34,204.96 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 12,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,145.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

