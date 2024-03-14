Navcoin Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,935.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00019649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.